Dog rescued from UK’s highest mountain by 13-member rescue team
The rescue operation took place last Saturday and lasted just over four hours. The 80-pound dog had reached the summit of Scafell Pike in north-west England, around 100 miles north of Liverpool and Manchester, but then refused to move forward or back.
After an emergency call from the owners, he went Keswick Mountain Rescue Team on the way to save the animal.
“Cool, calm and regal”
The dog was carried down the mountain in a large bag on a stretcher. “Even though it was a fairly large 33-kilo dog, it was nice to carry a relatively light victim,” the rescue team wrote on the site. “The victim remained cool and calm and behaved like royalty throughout the operation.”
The mountain is located in the Lake District National Park and is part of the Scafells mountain range. The nature reserve is popular with walkers and hikers and is on the Unesco World Heritage List.
According to the team, this was already mission number 42 of this year. Since 1948, 4,160 rescue operations have been carried out, the site reads.
It wasn’t the first time a dog had been rescued: in July 2020, a Saint Bernard named Daisy was rescued from the same mountain.
