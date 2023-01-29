QatarVVD Sports Minister Conny Helder plans to wear the OneLove bracelet during her visit to the FIFA World Cup. “We’re looking at that right now,” she said. Ministers from Belgium and Germany were also in the stands with the group today.

Minister Helder will visit the Netherlands game against hosts Qatar next Tuesday. This is a great opportunity to make a statement. “She is here to talk about working conditions and human rights and to support the Dutch national team,” her spokesperson said.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wore the rainbow colored OneLove band today. The Social Democrat carried the declaration against discrimination during the Japan-Germany match in the stands of the Khalifa International stadium. Interesting detail: she sat next to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

German Football Association President Bernd Neuendorf with German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, right, carrying the OneLove band into the stands in Qatar. ©AP



hand over mouth

The German national team made for the game on the pitch A declaration by posing with the hand in front of the mouth, with which the players indicated that they felt muzzled. They also wore rainbow colors on their football boots.

The Belgian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hadja Lahbib, wears the rainbow headband tonight in the VIP box at the stadium where the Red Devils face Canada. Lahbib, 52, took the much-talked about band around his left arm next to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Before leaving, Lahbib had indicated that she was going to Qatar with a political message on the defense of human rights, including that of the LGBTI community.

Belgian Minister Hadja Lahbib with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. © BELGA





FIFA’s decision to ban the wearing of the wristband on the pitch is controversial. Seven countries wanted to do so, but belt bearers would receive a yellow card if they did. Dutch coach Louis van Gaal, who wants to become world champion, has said he is not ready to do so.

Orange international Davy Klaassen speaks positively about the German national team’s statement ahead of the World Cup match with Japan:

