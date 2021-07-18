does it look like the original?

A counterfeit Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, how can it look like the original? We are looking at one of the copies of Samsung’s best device which is on sale from China for under $ 100. Are the counterfeiters getting close to the original?

Nep-S21 Ultra

Of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best premium phones around, and it has consequences. For example, that the devices are counterfeit from China. XDA Developers was able to order a fake S21 Ultra for $ 85, and compared it to the original in the video below.

When we see the back of the phone, we notice that it is also made of plastic, but has a cheaper glossy finish. The camera island is the same shape as the original, but it doesn’t fit perfectly into the case, and it looks like it was rather glued.

Nep-Bixby

In addition, there is the screen which has a notch for water drops, unlike the real S21 Ultra. That, along with the large edge of the screen at the bottom, allows you to better see from those external features that this is a fake device. It’s also noteworthy that the phone comes with a headphone jack and charger in the box, so you seem to get more with this $ 85 phone.

The counterfeiters also went out of their way to make the smartphone software look like One UI. The animated Samsung logo is visible at startup and the default Samsung wallpapers are recreated. Plus, the navigation buttons are pretty much the same as Samsung’s, and recent apps have been swapped with the back button. The Chinese have also copied the icons from the default apps, and strangely enough, the Spotify logo has been misused for the default music app on the phone. Copiers have even gone out of their way to copy Bixby, although it’s far less useful than the original.

1 GB of RAM, 2 GB of storage

Still, if you use the phone for a while, you will soon see that it has some serious issues. The phone’s software and packaging says it will come with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but in reality, it only has 1GB of RAM and only 2GB of storage. You can literally install an app before the phone asks you to free up space. In addition, it runs very slowly with a working memory that matches that of the Galaxy S2 from 2011.

There are other things that stand out. For example, the phone comes without an AMOLED display and only has one working camera that takes really bad photos. Although it is mainly the limited storage and RAM that makes this phone unusable in reality. Have you ever bought a fake phone and what were your experiences? Do you know anyone who bought one? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of this article.

