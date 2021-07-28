Does “GI Joe” get another reboot for a crossover with “Transformers”?



The movie Snake Eyes has been in theaters across the United States since Friday. Although the film is not yet available internationally, a possible reboot of the franchise is already under consideration.

It seems to have to do with several things. First of all, the debut in the United States has been quite disappointing, even in these times of coronavirus. Snake-eyes only grossed $ 13 million on its first weekend. In addition, the first reactions are quite disappointing.

Crossbreeding with the Transformers

According to Mikey Sutton of the Geekosity site, the possibility of a restart of the GI Joemovies. It would then be done to make a crossing with the Transformersfranchise.

We’ve been hearing stories about such a crossover for years, so in that sense, it doesn’t even sound so crazy that something like this could happen. For Hasbro, owner of the franchise, it’s also worth doing something like this. Then we could combine the two biggest franchises to come up with a big cinematic universe.

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventure actually sees something inevitable in this. Now the main question is how Paramount film studio views this and if they come to a deal.