Dodo Finance: The Cryptocurrency Industry Aims to Leave Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Behind – NPR

Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been found guilty on seven criminal counts, including money laundering and securities fraud. This comes as a blow to the industry that he helped build. However, key players in the cryptocurrency industry are determined to move on from this incident and rekindle interest in cryptocurrencies.

Many argue that Bankman-Fried’s crimes were the actions of an individual bad actor and should not reflect on the overall potential of blockchain networks and digital assets. Despite skepticism in the financial sector, the crypto industry is working hard to isolate itself from Bankman-Fried’s troubles.

Interestingly, the price of Bitcoin has started to climb again, and even the FTX Token has gained ground. This indicates that the market may not be as affected by Bankman-Fried’s conviction as initially expected. However, there are still many financial industry experts who remain skeptical about the ability of cryptocurrencies to make a full comeback. Their concerns revolve around issues such as volatility, fraud, and lack of utility.

Nevertheless, industry backers are keen to highlight the potential uses of blockchain technology in other sectors, such as healthcare and insurance. They believe that by emphasizing its wider applications, cryptocurrencies can overcome the negative sentiment attached to Bankman-Fried’s actions.

To ensure the long-term success of the cryptocurrency industry, some experts are advocating for clearer regulations specific to crypto. Currently, the industry operates in a regulatory gray area, which puts it at risk of facing increased enforcement actions from financial regulators. Congress’ failure to pass meaningful legislation on cryptocurrency has only contributed to this uncertainty.

Despite these challenges, major banks are continuing to take cryptocurrencies seriously. Cryptocurrencies have also become more accessible to investors, which has sparked hope among asset managers. They are optimistic that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will soon approve exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track cryptocurrency prices.

On a related note, one year after FTX’s bankruptcy filing, there are potential buyers who are interested in relaunching the defunct cryptocurrency exchange. This demonstrates that despite recent setbacks, there is still interest and belief in the potential of the crypto industry.

Overall, while Sam Bankman-Fried’s conviction has undoubtedly had an impact, the cryptocurrency industry is determined to move forward, emphasizing the robustness of blockchain technology and exploring new avenues for growth. By addressing regulatory concerns and showcasing the wider applications of cryptocurrencies, the industry hopes to regain trust and establish itself as a legitimate and valuable asset class.

