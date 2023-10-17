Dodo Finance: Rite Aid Offers 78 Leases for Sale, Including 12 in Pennsylvania, Following Bankruptcy Protectio

Rite Aid, the pharmacy chain, has recently made headlines by filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The move comes as the company faces mounting debt and litigation related to the sale of opioids. The pharmacy chain has also been grappling with intense competition from major players in the industry such as CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and grocery-store pharmacies, which has significantly impacted its sales.

As part of its bankruptcy process, Rite Aid plans to sell 78 store leases, including 12 in Pennsylvania. However, any sales would still require approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, as stated by the company’s adviser, A&G Real Estate Partners. This move was not entirely unexpected, as negotiations with creditors were already reported back in September.

The Chapter 11 filing provides Rite Aid with an opportunity to reduce its debt and continue operating. Already, the company has closed four stores in the Lehigh Valley, and it is possible that more closures may occur during the bankruptcy process. A&G Real Estate Partners has noted that the available properties could be suitable for various businesses, including dollar stores, gyms, grocers, and restaurants.

Despite operating over 2,100 retail pharmacies in 17 states, Rite Aid has struggled to keep up with its competitors. Walgreens and CVS, in particular, have ranked first and second respectively in prescription drug sales according to drugchannels.net, while Rite Aid ranked No. 7 in 2022.

Additionally, Rite Aid is also selling five of its owned locations in Pennsylvania, according to A&G’s statement. These latest developments have raised concerns among employees and shareholders alike, as the company works through its bankruptcy proceedings and seeks to find a path towards stability and growth amidst a challenging marketplace.

