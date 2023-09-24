Dodo Finance reveals massive $1,100 discount on the latest Apple iPhone 15

Walmart Offers Massive Discounts on Apple iPhone 15 Series

In a bid to attract tech enthusiasts, Walmart has announced a lucrative deal on the newly released Apple iPhone 15 series. Customers who purchase the device from the renowned retail giant and sign up for a rate plan with either AT&T or Verizon can save up to an impressive $1,100.

The offer extends to various models within the iPhone 15 series. Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to $1,100 when purchasing the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max. Meanwhile, those opting for the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus can avail discounts of up to $900.

But that’s not all – additional savings can be unlocked with an eligible trade-in at either carrier. This means that customers can potentially save even more when trading in their old devices.

The iPhone 15 series represents Apple’s latest smartphone release, boasting an array of enticing features. The prices of these cutting-edge phones range from $879 to $1,249, depending on the chosen model.

The smartphones offer several enhancements, including a sleek titanium or aluminum design, a powerful chip, advanced display technology with an always-on mode, and an impressive 48MP main camera for capturing high-resolution photos.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 series includes a USB-C connector for faster charging, and they are also splash, water, and dust resistant, ensuring durability and longevity.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are available in classic black, trendy blue, and natural hues, while the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus come in an expanded color palette, featuring black, blue, green, pink, and yellow options.

Walmart is now showcasing this incredible offer, and customers can explore further Apple iPhone discounts on their website.

For individuals interested in retail and shopping news, subscribing to NJ.com can provide access to more related stories.

Walmart’s offer on the Apple iPhone 15 series presents a remarkable opportunity for technology enthusiasts to get their hands on the latest and greatest devices at significantly discounted prices. Customers are advised to act quickly, as the deal is set to capture the attention of smartphone aficionados worldwide.