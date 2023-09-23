Dodo Finance Reports: Ads to Be Introduced on Amazon Prime Video by Early 2024

Title: Amazon Prime Video to Introduce Advertisements in 2024, Offering Ad and Ad-Free Subscription Tiers

Leading streaming service, Amazon Prime Video, has announced its plans to introduce advertisements during shows and movies, starting in 2024. In a bid to provide more options for subscribers, the platform will offer two tiers of subscriptions – one with ads and one without.

Despite the addition of advertising, the price of Prime membership will remain unchanged at $14.99 per month in the U.S. However, viewers who prefer ad-free content will have the option to pay an additional $2.99 per month.

According to Amazon, this decision aims to allow the company to continue investing in high-quality and captivating content, while also increasing its investment over time. The streaming giant promises to have “meaningfully fewer ads” compared to other streaming TV providers and traditional linear TV.

The ad-supported tiers are expected to be rolled out initially in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada in early 2024, with further expansion to other countries by the end of the same year.

This move by Amazon Prime Video follows the footsteps of other major streaming services, such as Disney+ and Netflix, which have already implemented ad-tier systems to lower subscription costs. It appears to be a strategic decision to cater to a wider range of viewers and provide flexibility in pricing options.

Reports also suggest that Apple TV+ may be considering a similar ad-tier system, having recently hired a digital video advertising executive. The streaming landscape is evolving, and companies are exploring various avenues to strike the right balance between content quality and subscription affordability.

With this significant development in the streaming industry, consumers can expect Amazon Prime Video to deliver a tailored viewing experience that aligns with their preferences and budgetary constraints. As the competition intensifies, streaming platforms continue to innovate and adapt to an ever-changing digital landscape, ultimately providing more choices and value for viewers worldwide.

