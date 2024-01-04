Dodo Finance Presents Two Jacksonville Jaguars Headed to the Pro Bowl

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen has received a well-deserved honor, as he has been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl for his exceptional performance during the 2023 season. Allen, who has become a force to be reckoned with, broke multiple records throughout the season.

A highlight of Allen’s remarkable season was becoming the Jaguars’ all-time single-season sacks leader, surpassing the previous record set by Calais Campbell in 2017. With an impressive total of 16.5 sacks, Allen showcased his dominance on the field and solidified his place in Jaguars history.

His exceptional abilities were showcased in a recent victory over the Carolina Panthers, where he contributed a staggering three sacks, helping him break the record and further establish his name among the league’s elite players. Remarkably, this was not the only game in which Allen displayed his prowess, as he achieved three three-sack performances this season.

In addition to his remarkable sack total, Allen has also made significant contributions in other areas of the game. He has recorded an impressive 61 tackles, with 41 of them being solo tackles. Allen has also accumulated 16 tackles for loss, 31 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and an interception. These statistics highlight his versatility and his ability to impact the game in various ways.

Allen’s outstanding performance this season has been recognized by experts and fans alike. His 16.5 sacks currently rank him third in the entire NFL, a testament to his dominance on the field. Furthermore, Allen has become only the second player since 1982 to record at least 2.5 sacks in four different games, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor in 1986. This accomplishment further solidifies his status as a true force in the league.

To add to the Jaguars’ contingent at the Pro Bowl, long snapper Ross Matiscik has also been named to the prestigious event. Matiscik’s inclusion alongside Allen demonstrates the depth and talent within the Jaguars’ ranks.

As the 2024 Pro Bowl approaches, football fans can eagerly anticipate watching Josh Allen and Ross Matiscik represent the Jacksonville Jaguars and showcase their immense talent on the national stage. With their incredible performances throughout the 2023 season, these Jaguars players have truly made their mark and are deserving of this prestigious recognition.