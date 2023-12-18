Dodo Finance Presents: Recall Alert for Multiple Products Due to Foodborne Illness Risk

Quaker Oats, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, has issued a recall for more than 40 granola bar and cereal products due to potential salmonella contamination. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall, which includes various varieties of Chewy granola bars, Chewy Dipps bars, puffed and protein cereals, and even some granola bars included in Frito-Lays snack boxes. The recall was initiated as a precautionary measure, as there have been no confirmed reports of illness related to the recalled products.

The affected products have “best by” dates until October 2024 and were sold nationwide in all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan. Customers who have purchased the recalled items are urged to contact Quaker Oats through their recall website to provide details of the products they purchased and verify their purchase with pictures of the box or store receipts. Quaker Oats has not yet responded to requests for comment from CNN.

Salmonella, a type of bacteria, can be found in various food sources, including animal products, fruits and vegetables, flour, and processed foods. Ingesting salmonella-contaminated food can lead to foodborne illness. Symptoms of a salmonella infection may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Certain individuals, such as children under the age of five, adults over 65, and those with weakened immune systems, are at a higher risk of experiencing serious or even fatal infections.

Ensuring the safety of its customers, Quaker Oats has taken the necessary step of recalling the potentially affected granola bar and cereal products. It is advised that consumers who have purchased the recalled items either dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. As a responsible consumer, it is important to stay informed about recalls and take appropriate action to protect one’s health and well-being.