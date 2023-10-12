Dodo Finance: Egypts Assistance with Aid Flights to Gaza- Reuters

Title: Egypt Diverts International Aid Flights for Gaza to Northern Sinai as Israeli Bombardments Escalate

Cairo, Egypt – Amid escalating Israeli bombardments around the Gaza-Israel border, Egypt has directed international aid flights bound for Gaza to an airport in northern Sinai. In an effort to support relief efforts in the embattled region, the Egyptian government has taken this step to ensure the safe delivery of crucial supplies.

The Rafah crossing, the main entry point between Sinai and Gaza, remains open; however, its operations have been significantly affected by Israeli airstrikes. Egypt has requested Israel to avoid targeting the Palestinian side of the crossing to maintain the flow of aid. Nonetheless, these airstrikes have led to shortages of aid, medicine, and fuel in Gaza, exacerbating the already dire situation.

To alleviate the situation, Al Arish airport in northern Sinai has been prepared for receiving aid deliveries from Qatar and Jordan, pending the establishment of humanitarian corridors. Egypt has been working closely with Jordan and has received assurances from the United States regarding the delivery of aid to Gaza.

In a recent development, a flight originating from Jordan successfully delivered much-needed medical supplies to the Red Crescent in Gaza. This gesture highlights the international community’s commitment to assisting the affected population.

However, Israel’s insistence on maintaining its siege of Gaza until all hostages seized by Hamas are freed poses a significant hindrance to the relief efforts. Despite the difficulties, Egypt is determined to secure the delivery of relief and ensure humanitarian access across the border.

Furthermore, the frequent Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian side have interrupted the movement of registered travelers through the Rafah crossing. This has further complicated the situation for individuals seeking to exit or enter Gaza.

Egypt has expressed its opposition to any mass exodus of Gazans into Sinai, which could exacerbate the ongoing refugee crisis. Both Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade on Gaza since Hamas took control in 2007, leading to a prolonged humanitarian crisis in the region.

In a phone call with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian services and relief in Gaza. He reiterated Egypt’s commitment to pursuing calm and exercising utmost restraint to prevent further bloodshed and minimize the consequences on innocent people and regional stability.

As the situation in Gaza deteriorates, Egypt’s efforts to facilitate aid delivery and ensure the safety and wellbeing of the population remain crucial. Through international cooperation and resilience, we hope to see an end to the suffering endured by the people of Gaza.

