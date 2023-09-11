Dodo Finance: Bill Gates views on Elon Musk after his Tesla stock shorting incident

Title: Elon Musk and Bill Gates Spar Over Philanthropy in Leaked Text Exchange

Date: May 1, 2022

In a shocking development, an excerpt from an upcoming biography of Elon Musk has revealed a heated exchange between the SpaceX and Tesla CEO and the Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates. The conversation, centered around the topic of philanthropy, showcases an unexpected clash between the two renowned billionaires.

According to the leaked text exchange, Gates began the conversation by propositioning Musk to consider donating to various charitable causes. However, Musk’s response took a harsh turn as he criticized Gates’ decision to hold a short position against Tesla, implying his skepticism towards the electric vehicle company’s success.

Realizing the intentions behind Musk’s strong reaction, Gates promptly apologized and clarified that his short position on Tesla was purely a business move. He reasoned that as an investor, he took positions on different companies based on his analysis at the time.

The authenticity of the leaked text exchange was confirmed by Musk himself in April 2022, further intensifying the importance of this revelation. Both Gates and Musk, known for their prominent philanthropic endeavors, were among the top charitable donors in 2022.

In the current year, Gates made a remarkable contribution of $5 billion to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which focuses on improving global health, education, and poverty alleviation. Meanwhile, Musk donated $1.9 billion worth of Tesla stock, showcasing his commitment to make a positive impact on society.

Despite the public interest generated by this revelation, neither Gates nor Musk have responded to media requests for comment. It remains to be seen whether this exchange will have any lasting impact on their philanthropic endeavors or their public image.

Dodo Finance will continue to closely follow this story as further details emerge. Stay tuned for updates on how this exchange might shape the future of these influential figures and their contributions to the greater good.