Dodo Finance: Apple rumored to announce new iPads, M3 MacBook Airs online instead of spring event

Apple fans are eagerly anticipating the release of new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, as well as the highly anticipated M3 MacBook Air. However, unlike previous years, the tech giant will not be hosting a big spring launch event for the announcements.

Instead, Apple is planning to unveil the new products on its website with online videos and marketing campaigns. This marks the second year in a row that Apple has decided to forgo a spring event. Rumors are circulating that the announcements could happen as soon as this month or next.

In addition to the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, Apple is rumored to be announcing new Apple Pencils and Magic Keyboards. The new M3 MacBook Air is expected to come in 13-inch and 15-inch models, providing even more options for Apple users.

Apple’s decision to announce the new products online reflects the changing landscape of product launches in the tech industry. With the ongoing global pandemic, many companies have shifted to virtual events to connect with consumers.

As Apple fans patiently wait for the official announcement, speculation continues to grow about the features and enhancements that the new products will bring. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for the latest updates on Apple’s upcoming releases.

