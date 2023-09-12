Dodo Finance announces focus groups with owners as part of civil rights audit

Title: McDonald’s Utilizes Virtual Focus Groups in Ongoing Civil Rights Audit

Fast food giant McDonald’s has recently revealed its implementation of virtual focus groups as part of its ongoing civil rights audit. The company has retained the services of renowned law firm WilmerHale to conduct this comprehensive examination.

Last year, shareholders granted approval for the civil rights audit proposal, highlighting McDonald’s commitment to evaluating the impact of their policies on all stakeholders involved. The audit aims to gather invaluable insights into the experiences and perspectives of the company’s owner/operators.

As a means to achieve a well-rounded evaluation, McDonald’s has partnered with Perception Strategies to collaborate with WilmerHale, leveraging their expertise in capturing crucial feedback from franchisees on a random basis. However, concerns have been raised regarding the use of 12-person panels in these virtual focus groups, as they might hinder open discussion or potentially lead to retaliation.

McDonald’s, known for its high corporate governance standards and responsiveness to shareholders, has emphasized the importance of conducting this civil rights audit to gather feedback from a diverse range of stakeholders. The company has also taken steps to address previous concerns, such as making changes to its franchising structure and restaurant grading system.

Moreover, McDonald’s has made commitments to recruit a more diverse pool of franchisees and increase spending on advertising with Black-owned media outlets. These initiatives highlight the company’s dedication to combating racial discrimination and addressing any potential disparities in their advertising practices.

However, it is important to note that McDonald’s is currently facing several lawsuits alleging racial discrimination and discriminatory advertising practices. By conducting a comprehensive civil rights audit, the company hopes to address and rectify any shortcomings that may exist within its operations.

It is worth mentioning that McDonald’s is not alone in undertaking civil rights audits. Other major companies have also recognized the significance of such audits and have taken similar steps to examine their own practices.

Through the integration of virtual focus groups, McDonald’s is taking a proactive approach to assessing its impact on various stakeholders. By partnering with trusted law firm WilmerHale and Opinion Strategies, the company will be well-equipped to gather valuable insights and make informed decisions for the betterment of all parties involved.

As McDonald’s continues its efforts to prioritize equality and inclusivity, the ongoing civil rights audit serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to better serve its customers and communities.

