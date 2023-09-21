Dodo Finance: Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner Propel Sun to 5th Consecutive WNBA Semifinals

Title: Alyssa Thomas Leads Connecticut Sun to Victory, Advances to WNBA Semifinals

Alyssa Thomas showcased her star power as she led the Connecticut Sun to a dominant victory in Game 3 of their WNBA first-round series against the Minnesota Lynx. With a remarkable performance, Thomas scored 28 points, recorded 12 assists, and grabbed 6 rebounds, propelling her team to a resounding win.

Not to be outdone, DeWanna Bonner delivered an exceptional performance as well, contributing 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists. Together, Thomas and Bonner combined to score or assist on a staggering 79 of the Sun’s 90 points, setting a new playoff record.

Connecticut’s victory marked their fifth consecutive advancement to the WNBA semifinals, a testament to their consistent success on the court. The team’s triumph can largely be attributed to Alyssa Thomas, who received praise for both her will to win and her MVP-level performance throughout the season.

Looking ahead, the Sun will face the New York Liberty in the semifinals, a team they have struggled to defeat in the regular season. Coach Stephanie White emphasized the need for different defensive strategies and rebounding to counteract the Liberty’s size and athleticism, emphasizing the significance of these elements in securing victory.

With the highly anticipated matchup scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, basketball fans will witness an exhilarating showdown between the Sun and the Liberty at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Both teams will be eager to claim victory and advance one step closer to their ultimate goal of capturing the WNBA championship.

As the action unfolds on the court, fans will closely follow Alyssa Thomas and her impressive contributions, hoping she will continue to lead the Sun with her exceptional talent and unmatched determination.

