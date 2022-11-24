‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ premieres this week on Disney+



The Marvel Studios movie is out this week Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness already on Disney+. Wednesday to be exact; Starting today, you can watch the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the streaming service.

marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a huge box office success. The movie appears to be hitting the $1 billion mark, and it’s the tenth (!) movie from Marvel Studios in the US to achieve a very impressive feat.

$400 million

In the United States only Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as it has already proven to be good for a box office earning of $400 million. This makes him the tenth in the MCU to achieve this feat.

The film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was important, because it shows more of the multiverse, a story that was set up with series like Loki and Wanda Visionbut also the movie Spider Man: No Coming Home.

Below we list a few things about the cast and the film for you:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unveils the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. With the help of heroes familiar and new, Doctor Strange explores the perilous realities and recesses of the multiverse and faces a mysterious new enemy.