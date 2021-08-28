Do you repel men? This is how female hummingbirds do

Between 2015 and 2019, the behavior of 436 white-necked hummingbirds in the Central American rainforest in Panama was studied. Of research shows that about 30 percent of women dressed up as men.

Disguise

Researchers offer two explanations for the disguise of women. The females change color to stand out from the males and thus begin to mate. Either the females change color to keep the males away from them and thus find food more quickly.

Male hummingbirds are colorful and are distinguished by their blue heads, dark green backs, and white bellies. Females are often gray: a combination of gray-green and white.