Do you help create exclusive outdoor spaces? | Barneveld’s Journal

KOOTWIJKERBROEK From traditional garden houses to comfortable, fully equipped exterior rooms. Wesselshoek Exclusive Wood Construction experienced this change up close. The growing company from Kootwijkerbroek has recently moved and is looking for reinforcements. “The outdoors has never been as popular as it is today.”

As a true garden house builder, Bert van Middendorp started building the famous octagonal garden houses in 1992. At the turn of the century the first verandas were added and the demand gradually shifted to beautiful outdoor rooms. in wood. Wesselshoek also specializes in the construction of barns and stables.

EXCLUSIVE The wooden verandas, country houses and barns built by Wesselshoek cannot be summed up in one style. Each project has its own character. Bert: ,, We are building exclusive projects all over the country. These are fully prepared in our workshop and installed on the project site within a few days.

DISPLACED At the beginning of March, Wesselshoek moved to the corner Puurveenseweg / Valkseweg. ,, So just in Kootwijkerbroek. We had too little space at the old Kerkweg site and a whole new residential area will be built around. In the new building there is plenty of room for carpentry of prefabricated parts for verandas, outdoor rooms and sheds. Wesselshoek now has a spacious outdoor area for storage of materials and equipment.

VACATION With the move behind us and the growing demand for exclusive timber buildings, Wesselshoek has room for new human resources. It concerns the functions of workshop carpenter, assembly foreman and calculator. As a workshop carpenter, you work from the new workshop with good machines on the preparation of projects. The assembly foreman then takes care of assembly for projects across the Netherlands. Having a CE driving license is an advantage. A desk in the new office is available for a calculator with an architectural outline. Finally, there is room for a school translator who knows how to get things done. Bert: ,, So you still want to learn the trade and you want to help build big projects right away? Please call to make an appointment. “

Interested? Call Bert van Middendorp via 0342-44 1729 or app 06 53834917

Puurveenseweg 1a, Kootwijkerbroek.

www.wesselshoek.nl