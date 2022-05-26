Do more with your roof: ‘Solution for lack of space’
This is the first time you can recreate on a sort of rooftop park in the Netherlands. “We do this because we lack space in big cities like Rotterdam and we have to build more,” explains León van Geest. He is director of the Rotterdamse Dakendagen, which will start next week.
Stimulate the use of the roof
The Netherlands has 1,281 square kilometers of roofs. “That’s a lot of space,” he tells EditieNL. “And not just any space: good quality space. We want to show it. Our goal is to stimulate the use of roofs.”
The options are endless, he says. “A pointed roof is good for solar or green panels, for example. There are smart roofs that track weather forecasts and know when they need to collect or release water in order to maintain a green roof. This is not not only beautiful, but also good for biodiversity.”
He continues: “You can use flat roofs as living space. Or for a park on your roof. We also have a drone station on the roof.”
Lots of potential
Rotterdam has a lot of potential, Van Geest thinks. “The lack of space is great. There are a lot of people and bustle in the city. While you can also stand on a quiet roof. But also in other parts of the Netherlands it would be a good plan to make more use of the rooftops.”
Can we really live on the roof? “It depends on whether it’s existing buildings or new buildings,” building expert Chris Geurts of TNO told EditieNL. “And if that roof is strong enough for additional balance and activity. Technically, you can do anything. But first have a builder examine the roof before you start. Not all roofs are suitable for all activities.”
He thinks it’s a good thing that the Rotterdam Rooftop Walk is organized. “We’re running out of space, we all know that. So if you have a flat roof, why not use it?”
“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”