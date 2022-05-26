Do more with your roof: ‘Solution for lack of space’

The options are endless, he says. “A pointed roof is good for solar or green panels, for example. There are smart roofs that track weather forecasts and know when they need to collect or release water in order to maintain a green roof. This is not not only beautiful, but also good for biodiversity.”

He continues: “You can use flat roofs as living space. Or for a park on your roof. We also have a drone station on the roof.”

Lots of potential

Rotterdam has a lot of potential, Van Geest thinks. “The lack of space is great. There are a lot of people and bustle in the city. While you can also stand on a quiet roof. But also in other parts of the Netherlands it would be a good plan to make more use of the rooftops.”