Djokovic in the final in Belgrade | sport

Djokovic in the final in Belgrade
abstractNovak Djokovic secured a place in the Belgrade Open final with some effort. Serbian world number 1 needed three sets to get rid of Slovakian Andrej Martin: 6-1 4-6 6-0.
Djokovic, 34, also took part in another tournament in the Serbian capital last month, the Serbian Open. Then he had to recognize his superior in the semi-final against Russian Aslan Karatsev.
With the approach of Roland-Garros, Djokovic, winner of the Australian Open in February, can win his second title of the season. In the final, the world number 1 will face Slovakian Alex Molcan, who beat Argentinian Federico Delbonis 4-6 6-4 6-4.
In Parma, the final will pit the Italian Marco Cecchinato against the American Sebastian Korda. Cecchinato was the superior of Spaniard Jaume Munar 7-6 (2) 1-6 6-1, while Korda beat compatriot Tommy Paul 6-3 6-3.
Roland Garros starts on Sunday.
