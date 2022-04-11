Djokovic in Indian Wells schedule, but US access remains uncertain

Djokovic at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai in February this year. Image access point

The 20-time Grand Slam winner has so far refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and previously said he was ready to miss tournaments because of it. Djokovic had to leave the country in January after a trial in Australia and was unable to play at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

“Djokovic is on the list of tournament participants and is therefore included in the schedule. We are currently consulting with his team,” Indian Wells organizers said on Twitter. from CDC to enter the country.” The Serb has won the masters tournament in California five times. He has a total of twenty Grand Slam titles to his name, one less than the current record holder Rafael Nadal.

Rules from the US health agency’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website dated March 3 still state that non-US travelers must be vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel by air to the United States.

Novak Djokovic is on the entry list for the tournament and is therefore placed in the draw today. We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined whether he will participate in the event obtaining CDC approval to enter the country.#Indian Property — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 8, 2022