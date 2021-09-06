Djokovic at the expense of Nishikori in the fourth round of the US Open
For Djokovic (34), it was already his seventeenth consecutive victory against Nishikori, against whom he lost at the US Open in 2014. Since then, the current world number 56, collapsed due to injuries, is no longer available against the twenty-time grand slam champion. This summer it was 6-2 6-0 for the Serbian at the Tokyo Olympics, who ultimately missed out on an Olympic medal.
“He really surprised me today with his fast play,” said Djokovic, who lost a set for the second time in this tournament. “After the first set it was 6-3 6-3 6-2, but it was just a few points that made the difference. I want to congratulate him on his good game.”
Djokovic, who beat Tallon groenpoor in the previous round, increased his level and pace against Nishikori after losing the first set and kept his mission alive. He is only four wins away from the record 21 Grand Slam titles and wins in all major tournaments in the same season. In the next round, he will face the Russian Aslan Karatsev or the American Jenson Brooksby.
Seven years ago, Nishikori reached the final of the US Open. The Japanese have also reached the bottom four in New York twice. Because he fell in the standings, he met Djokovic at the start of the tournament.