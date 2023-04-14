Morssinkhof Terra Theater Productions presents the Disney musical Winnie the Pooh for the first time in the Netherlands and Belgium. The performance, directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, can be seen in the Netherlands and Belgium from September 2023 to May 2024. The show is performed and sung entirely in Dutch.

Creator and director Jonathan Rockefeller: “The music, spectacular life-size puppets and atmospheric performances are the perfect way to (re)introduce audiences to the theater, making it a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans. of all ages. We are thrilled to bring the Hundred Acres Forest to the Netherlands and Flanders so that audiences of all ages can watch this heartwarming musical with us.

Jonathan Rockefeller and Rockefeller Studios have previously published children’s books such as “The Never Enough Caterpillar” and “Paddington Bear”.

Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The Musical premiered in 2021 at Theater Row in New York City. The performance received nominations for Drama Desk and OBA awards. The musical then toured the United States and was shown in London for several weeks.