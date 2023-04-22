Netflix has with the FBI series The Night Officer get a mega hit. While waiting for the already announced second season, Disney+ has a promising sweetener in store for you. meet The Class of ’09.

The Night Officer is an absolute monster hit. Even after nearly four weeks, the FBI thriller still holds up at the top the list of the highest-grossing series on Netflix, also in the Netherlands. In fact, the spy series debut is the fifth most-watched series season on Netflix, ever. It tastes better. The streaming service has long given the green light for a second season. Creator and producer Shawn Ryan has already revealed that the second season will be set elsewhere.

From night guard to class of 2009

It will be a matter of patience. Netflix will want to continue with the mega hit quickly, but you’re not just churning out a slew of new episodes. Luckily, Disney+ has a remarkably fitting sweetener for you, featuring Marvel star Brian Tyree Henry.

We then speak of Class of ’09, a new miniseries from FX and Hulu. Two American streaming networks/services whose films and series in the Netherlands invariably end up on Disney+. We stay after The Night Officer in the world of the FBI, because Class of ’09 follows a group of FBI agents grappling with immense change as the American criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence.

Ambitious FBI Series

The series spans decades and is told in intertwining timelines. So we see the same characters in different ‘eras’, thanks to a nice magic makeup. The show “examines the nature of justice, humanity, and the choices we make that ultimately shape our lives and our legacy.” It’s more like a drama series than a roller coaster ride. The Night Officerbut the first full trailer for the miniseries nonetheless promises that heavy themes and big issues won’t get in the way of an intense story.

Disney+ Strictly the Best Cast

The cast isn’t bad either. It includes Kate Mara (Card castle) and Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), Brian J. Smith (Sense8) and Jake McDorman (watchmen). Not the least names. Who they play will remain a mystery for now in most cases, and that’s a good thing. Everything indicates that Class of ’09 a gem of a series can become, so the fewer spoilers the better.

So is there bad news? Type of. The FBI miniseries hits FX and Hulu in the US on May 10. The past tells us that shows are also coming to Disney+ in the Netherlands, often even at the same time, but we have not yet been able to find confirmation of this. Hopefully we can start the show here on May 10th. And oh, if not, let’s start again The Night Officer on… Speaking of spy stories: Apple’s new spy movie is best left unattended. Sorry Chris Evans.

Did you see an error? Email us. We are grateful.

Collidercomics