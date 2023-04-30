Disney Takes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Court | media

28 apr 2023 om 06:39Update: 2 dagen geleden

Disney goes to court with Ron DeSantis. The company and the governor of the US state of Florida have been at loggerheads for some time. Disney is suing DeSantis and other state politicians, alleging retaliatory actions against the company.

According to Disney, those restrictions began when the company spoke out against a law prohibiting teachers from discussing sexual orientation. The company says the retaliatory actions violated Disney’s right to freedom of expression.

When DeSantis passed the Act, “”Don’t say gayAct’, Disney did nothing at first. The company was criticized for this, after which former CEO Bob Chabeck said that Disney supports the LGBTIQ+ community.

DeSantis decided to settle for the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The special municipality controlled by Disney allowed the entertainment group to organize police, fire, road maintenance and development projects for the area where the Disney World theme park was located.

That special status disappeared. But just before that happened, Disney-appointed directors limited the DeSantis-loyal board’s ability to make changes. Thus, development and construction policy were almost always deposited with Disney.

The new board reversed those decisions, but it’s not yet clear if it can do so. DeSantis threatened to build a prison at Disney World and turn over control of Disney theme park roller coasters to the state of Florida. Other amusement parks should be allowed to do it themselves.