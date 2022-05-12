Disney +, a streaming service, gained nearly 8 million new subscribers in the last quarter. With this, Disney’s online site escapes the grip that rival Netflix is ​​struggling with due to the lockdowns. The company recently reported its first subscriber drop since 2011.

Disney + had 137.7 payroll members at the end of the second quarter of its broken fiscal year, up a third from the same period last year. All of Disney’s streaming sites own Hulu and the online sports channel ESPN +, with a total of 205 million subscribers.

This is close to Netflix’s nearly 221.6 million subscribers. The company, which is a leader in streaming movies and TV shows, lost 200,000 subscribers last quarter. Netflix has pointed out that many out-of-town trips are possible again and that home streaming is less popular, but competition from Disney now looks good.

Disney +’s growth was also lower than in the previous quarter. However, the total number of subscribers paying Wall Street analysts expecting an average of 134.4 million new members was surprising.

Since the Lockdowns in the United States ended, Disney has made a lot of money with its movie theaters and amusement parks. Revenue rose 23 percent year-on-year to $ 19.2 billion. The company then recorded a net profit of 470 million euros, almost half less than a year ago due to higher taxes. With the reopening of Disney’s theme parks, operating profit, which has not yet included taxes, has halved.