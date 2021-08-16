Disney + is rapidly closing the gap with Netflix

Netflix is ​​still the largest streaming service in the world. Still, he should now watch out for the fast approaching Disney +.

Almost all of us have a Netflix account at home. Yet more and more people are taking Disney +. The service, of course, has some mind-blowing Star Wars and Marvel series and movies, but has a lot more content in the form of Star. From September we will also see the documentary series on Feyenoord and a number of other European originals.

Disney + vs. Netflix

Disney + thus opens the attack on Netflix, still the leader in streaming. In total, Netflix has 209 million paying members, reports In search of the alpha. 74 million of them are from the United States. At Disney +, the counter stands at 116 million subscribers after more than a year. If you add in other The House of Mouse streaming services like Hula and ESPN, that’s 174 million.

With these 116 million, Disney + is ahead of expectations. Analysts believed the company would only have 112.8 million members. Over the past three months, the number of new subscribers has increased by 12.4 million. That’s a big difference from Netflix, which only gained 4 million new members in the same time frame. The forecast is that 3.5 million new members will join this quarter.

it will change quickly

According to analyst Mark Zgutowicz who was the guest of the TV channel CNBC Netflix currently has a maximum of 90 million subscriptions ahead of it. He says that will change quickly. By the end of the year, Disney + will catch up to 20 million of that number. If it continues at this rate, Disney + will overtake Netflix within 5 years.

The big advantage of Disney is that it naturally has a number of large, well-known franchises. Something that Netflix is ​​also trying to build, but that doesn’t seem to go that smoothly. He’s always on the lookout for his own Game of Thrones and superhero universe. Still, there seems to be another major competitor: HBO Max. With Warner Bros. titles in his portfolio and Game of Thrones and Harry Potter, it could take a big hit. The service is currently still active in the United States, but would also like to conquer Europe.