Disney+ is getting a cheaper version!? – SeriesTotal

Disney+ might just get a cheaper new version with ads on it.

The story comes from The Information, a generally reliable site. Who claims that Disney plans to launch a cheaper, ad-supported version.

Disney+ subscription

The cost of this version of the subscription is uncertain. But Disney-owned Hulu has something similar and costs $6.99 per month in this variant.

Similar subscriptions to Paramount+ and Discovery+ cost $4.99 per month. Incidentally, Disney+ also ran commercials for Starz in the US for a while, so it got the rights to stream on the star warsmovies.

At the moment it is uncertain whether the version can be launched. But the decision could be an interesting way for fans to subscribe to Disney+, given the plethora of other streaming services currently available.