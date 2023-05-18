Entertainment group Disney is abandoning plans to move 2,000 jobs to Florida, meaning there will be no significant increase in employment in the US state. The announcement comes amid an increasingly bitter feud between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Josh D’Amaro, president of Disney Parks, said that “changes in leadership” and “changing operating conditions” led Disney to abandon its earlier objective.

Disney recently took DeSantis to court. According to Disney, DeSantis and other politicians from the state have taken all kinds of actions against the company in retaliation. It started when Disney spoke out against a law that prohibited teachers from talking about sexual orientation. When DeSantis signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Disney initially did nothing. This led to criticism for the company, after which Disney said it supports the LGBTI community.

DeSantis decided to remove the special status of the special municipality controlled by Disney. DeSantis, considered the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, has threatened to build a prison at Disney World and deregulate roller coasters at a Disney theme park near Florida State. to take

Disney’s original decision to move employees from California to Florida a few years ago drew complaints from many employees. In an email to affected employees, Disney is now also contacting employees who have already moved. “For those who have already moved, we will talk to you individually about your situation, including the possibility of relocating you.”