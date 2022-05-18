Disney+ comes with a cheaper subscription, but…
Disney+ is progressing well and seeing more and more subscribers. However, this is not enough, because there is a new cheaper subscription.
If you’re a fan of Marvel and Star Wars, you’re almost doomed to Disney+. On the streaming service, you can see the latest series from the franchises alongside almost every movie. Plus, there’s of course plenty of content from the 20th century, Hulu and FX, too. You can find all of this content on the Star channel. To be able to see all this, you now pay 8.99 euros per month, but it will soon be cheaper, reports variety†
Watch Disney+ for less
Disney+ comes with a cheaper subscription, but unfortunately there’s a catch. If you want to watch cheaper, you will have to tolerate ads between content. The amount of advertising is already known. You need to be patient for about four minutes for an hour.
Advertising on streaming services is nothing new, although we are not really used to it in the Netherlands yet. Currently, Videoland is the only one offering a cheaper subscription with advertising. However, Netflix will follow. It’s normal in the United States. There, streaming services such as Peacock, Hulu, and HBO Max have subscriptions with advertising. With four minutes of advertising, Disney+ is one of the least commercially available streaming services.
All advertisements are not allowed
Disney+ wants to be careful about what kind of ads it allows on the platform. He wants to maintain the family friendly image. This way you won’t encounter any political drinks or advertisements. Ads from competition are also not welcome. So you won’t see an announcement of the latest Batman movie.
Are you interested in a cheaper Disney+ subscription? Then you will have to wait a little longer. It will first roll out in the United States by the end of this year. Other countries will follow in 2023. It is not yet clear how much cheaper it will become.
Did you see an error? Email us. We are grateful to you.
// Add Didomi variables didomiGDPRApplies: window.didomiState.didomiGDPRApplies, didomiIABConsent: window.didomiState.didomiIABConsent, didomiVendorsConsent: window.didomiState.didomiVendorsConsent, didomiVendorsConsentUnknown: window.didomiState.didomiVendorsConsentUnknown, didomiVendorsConsentDenied: window.didomiState.didomiVendorsConsentDenied, didomiPurposesConsent: window.didomiState.didomiPurposesConsent, didomiPurposesConsentUnknown: window.didomiState.didomiPurposesConsentUnknown, didomiPurposesConsentDenied: window.didomiState.didomiPurposesConsentDenied, didomiExperimentId: window.didomiState.didomiExperimentId, didomiExperimentUserGroup: window.didomiState.didomiExperimentUserGroup, }; if(tc_vars.didomiPurposesConsent != ''){ console.log( 'cookiewall okay'); consentLevel = 3; loadAllScripts(); } });
window.didomiEventListeners = window.didomiEventListeners || []; window.didomiEventListeners.push({ event: 'notice.clickagree', listener: function () { console.log('clicked agree'); consentLevel =3; loadAllScripts(); return false; } }); window.didomiEventListeners.push({ event: 'preferences.clickagreetoall', listener: function () { console.log('clicked agree'); consentLevel =3; loadAllScripts(); return false; } }); window.didomiEventListeners.push({ event: 'preferences.clicksavechoices', listener: function () { console.log('clicked agree'); consentLevel = 3; loadAllScripts(); return false; } });
function loadAllScripts(){ console.log('start loading all scripts 2.19'); console.log(tc_vars.didomiPurposesConsentDenied);
var deniedConsent = tc_vars.didomiPurposesConsentDenied; if(deniedConsent.indexOf('cookies') == -1){
//SETTING VARIABLES var wpk_tags = dataLayer[0].Tags; if (wpk_tags != undefined) { var wpk_tags_array = wpk_tags.split(','); }else{ var wpk_tags_array = []; }
var sales_keywords = dataLayer[0].sales_keywords; if(sales_keywords == undefined){ sales_keywords=""; }else{ sales_keywords = sales_keywords.replace(/_/g, ''); sales_keywords = sales_keywords.replace(/&/g, '_'); sales_keywords = sales_keywords.replace(/&/g, '_'); }
if (typeof dataLayer[0].Site !== 'undefined') { var site_name = dataLayer[0].Site.toLowerCase(); }else{ var site_name=""; }
site_name = site_name.split(".");
//SETTING VARIABLES
var script = document.createElement("script"); script.src = "https://shared.mediahuis.be/cxense/cxense.want.min.js"; script.type = "didomi/javascript"; script.setAttribute('data-vendor','iab:412');
console.log('ads: '+deniedConsent.indexOf('create_ads_profile')); console.log('content: '+deniedConsent.indexOf('select_personalized_content'));
if(deniedConsent.indexOf('create_ads_profile') < 0 && deniedConsent.indexOf('select_personalized_content') < 0){ document.head.appendChild(script); console.log('load cxense!!!'); }else{ console.log('NOT load cxense!!'); } if (dataLayer[0].show_banners == 1) { // console.log('fillSlots'); setTimeout(function(){ fillSlots(); }, 1000); } if(deniedConsent.indexOf('social_media') < 0){ var y = document.getElementsByClassName("social-media-no-consent-box"); var i; for (i = 0; i < y.length; i++) { y[i].style.display = "none"; } var x_fb_post = document.getElementsByClassName("fb-post-no-consent"); while(x_fb_post.length > 0) { x_fb_post[0].className = "fb-post"; }
var x_fb_video = document.getElementsByClassName("fb-video-no-consent"); var i; while(x_fb_video.length > 0) { x_fb_video[0].className = "fb-video"; }
var x_twitter = document.getElementsByClassName("twitter-tweet-no-consent"); while(x_twitter.length > 0) { x_twitter[0].className = "twitter-tweet"; }
var xi = document.getElementsByClassName("instagram-media-no-consent"); while(xi.length > 0) { xi[0].className = "instagram-media"; }
var script = document.createElement("script"); script.src = "https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"; document.head.appendChild(script);
var script = document.createElement("script"); script.src = "https://www.instagram.com/embed.js"; document.head.appendChild(script);
var script = document.createElement("script"); script.innerHTML = "window.instgrm.Embeds.process();"; document.head.appendChild(script);
var script = document.createElement("script"); script.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/nl_NL/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v8.0";
var facebookDiv = document.createElement('script'); facebookDiv.innerHTML =`window.fbAsyncInit = function() {FB.init({ xfbml : true, version : 'v5.0' });}; `; document.head.appendChild(facebookDiv);
var my_awesome_script = document.createElement('script'); my_awesome_script.setAttribute('src','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js'); my_awesome_script.async="true"; my_awesome_script.defer="true"; document.head.appendChild(my_awesome_script);
}
if (deniedConsent.indexOf('measure_content_performance') < 0){ var script = document.createElement("script"); script.src = "https://cdn.onthe.io/io.js/lPhmgpQN1LQY"; document.head.appendChild(script); console.log('load IO Tech'); loadIo(); }else{ console.log('NOT load IO Tech'); } } } if (navigator.userAgent.toLowerCase().indexOf('cxensebot') != -1) { loadAllScripts(); }
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”
Response to the article:
Disney+ comes with a cheaper subscription, but…