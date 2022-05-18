Disney+ is progressing well and seeing more and more subscribers. However, this is not enough, because there is a new cheaper subscription.

If you’re a fan of Marvel and Star Wars, you’re almost doomed to Disney+. On the streaming service, you can see the latest series from the franchises alongside almost every movie. Plus, there’s of course plenty of content from the 20th century, Hulu and FX, too. You can find all of this content on the Star channel. To be able to see all this, you now pay 8.99 euros per month, but it will soon be cheaper, reports variety†

Watch Disney+ for less

Disney+ comes with a cheaper subscription, but unfortunately there’s a catch. If you want to watch cheaper, you will have to tolerate ads between content. The amount of advertising is already known. You need to be patient for about four minutes for an hour.

Advertising on streaming services is nothing new, although we are not really used to it in the Netherlands yet. Currently, Videoland is the only one offering a cheaper subscription with advertising. However, Netflix will follow. It’s normal in the United States. There, streaming services such as Peacock, Hulu, and HBO Max have subscriptions with advertising. With four minutes of advertising, Disney+ is one of the least commercially available streaming services.

All advertisements are not allowed

Disney+ wants to be careful about what kind of ads it allows on the platform. He wants to maintain the family friendly image. This way you won’t encounter any political drinks or advertisements. Ads from competition are also not welcome. So you won’t see an announcement of the latest Batman movie.

Are you interested in a cheaper Disney+ subscription? Then you will have to wait a little longer. It will first roll out in the United States by the end of this year. Other countries will follow in 2023. It is not yet clear how much cheaper it will become.