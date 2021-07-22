Disney and Gioia Paris release new single ‘Zet de Stap’ in tribute to Disney princesses
The great princess party celebrates the timeless heroines who have inspired us for generations: the Disney Princesses! In honour of The great princess party reveals Gioia Paris with Disney the new song ‘Zet de Stap’. The new song ‘Zet de Stap’ is determined, modern and encourages young people to be courageous and helpful in order to live their dreams, to surpass themselves and to dream big. The single is available from today Youtube, Spotify, Vevo, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer.
Musical release ‘Take the step’
Yes The great princess party To celebrate, the Grammy® Award-winning artist Brandy, who played the role of the beloved princess in The Wonderful World of Disney, Cinderella by Rodgers & Hammerstein recorded a new original song called ‘Starting Now’. For the Dutch and Flemish public, the finalist of the Junior Song Contest 2019 Gioia Paris recorded the new original song, titled ‘Zet de Stap’. The single was produced by the Grammy® Award nominee Felder Oak and is written by Jason Mater, Jordan Powers at Darren criss. Gioia Paris will perform with Brandy from USA, Stefania from Greece and many other famous singers from Europe in the European music video for ‘Starting Now’, which can also be seen from today via: Disney vevo. Fans can now listen to their favorite Disney princess songs on a playlist from Walt Disney Records.
Video clip
The great princess party
The great princess party is a worldwide event that will spotlight the Disney heroines with their friendly, strong and courageous appearance. It is celebrated all year round. Research shows that the majority of parents look to familiar characters, like Disney Princesses, to teach their children important values like kindness and courage. All the Disney Princesses; from generous Cinderella to selfless Mulan, and resourceful Belle to adventurer Moana, inspiring Disney fans around the world. That’s why Disney celebrates these strong women through various activities, new music, and unique experiences and events.
In September, Disney will unveil as part of The great princess partiest fourteen untold princess stories on Tale. The title of the short story collection is ” Beautiful stories about brave princesses‘and is available as an eBook and audiobook. Illustrated by artists from around the world, these never-before-seen stories come to life with beautiful illustrations that pay homage to legendary princesses. Gioia Paris contributed to the audiobook and recorded two stories close to his heart. The collection is published exclusively on Storytel as part of The great princess party which emphasizes the core values of princess bravery and helpfulness.
Cooperation with national children’s hospitals
In order to pass on the courage that the Disney Princesses possess, The Walt Disney Company works in conjunction with children’s hospitals in Belgium and the Netherlands and donates specially developed storybooks filled with brave stories of princesses to brave children who remain in the hospital. These storybooks have been developed to provide a sense of security. The storybook donation is part of Disney’s commitment to children’s hospitals to bring comfort, strength and inspiration to critically ill children and their families.
