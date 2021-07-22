Disney and Gioia Paris release new single ‘Zet de Stap’ in tribute to Disney princesses

Yes The great princess party To celebrate, the Grammy® Award-winning artist Brandy, who played the role of the beloved princess in The Wonderful World of Disney, Cinderella by Rodgers & Hammerstein recorded a new original song called ‘Starting Now’. For the Dutch and Flemish public, the finalist of the Junior Song Contest 2019 Gioia Paris recorded the new original song, titled ‘Zet de Stap’. The single was produced by the Grammy® Award nominee Felder Oak and is written by Jason Mater, Jordan Powers at Darren criss. Gioia Paris will perform with Brandy from USA, Stefania from Greece and many other famous singers from Europe in the European music video for ‘Starting Now’, which can also be seen from today via: Disney vevo. Fans can now listen to their favorite Disney princess songs on a playlist from Walt Disney Records.

The great princess party

The great princess party is a worldwide event that will spotlight the Disney heroines with their friendly, strong and courageous appearance. It is celebrated all year round. Research shows that the majority of parents look to familiar characters, like Disney Princesses, to teach their children important values ​​like kindness and courage. All the Disney Princesses; from generous Cinderella to selfless Mulan, and resourceful Belle to adventurer Moana, inspiring Disney fans around the world. That’s why Disney celebrates these strong women through various activities, new music, and unique experiences and events.

In September, Disney will unveil as part of The great princess partiest fourteen untold princess stories on Tale. The title of the short story collection is ” Beautiful stories about brave princesses‘and is available as an eBook and audiobook. Illustrated by artists from around the world, these never-before-seen stories come to life with beautiful illustrations that pay homage to legendary princesses. Gioia Paris contributed to the audiobook and recorded two stories close to his heart. The collection is published exclusively on Storytel as part of The great princess party which emphasizes the core values ​​of princess bravery and helpfulness.