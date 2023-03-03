Madeleine van de Wouw March 03, 2023 – Travel tips and useful things

Fraser Island Australia©Stan Balik-Pixabay

Visit the other side of the world by booking a trip to Australia or New Zealand. Both countries have a lot to offer in terms of nature and culture. You don’t have to worry about not being able to relax there after a busy period at work or during your studies; both countries have many beautiful beaches. In this article you can find out more about what it is travel to australia and makes New Zealand so worth it.





Tip: Take a look at some pictures of these countries online. After all, a picture often says more than a thousand words! click hereif you want to find out more about what New Zealand has to offer on a tour.

Many beautiful and varied national parks

A visit to Australia or New Zealand allows you to taste the beauty of the flora and fauna that the other side of the world offers to its guests. Take a rental 4×4 to one of these countries’ vast national parks. Do not do it alone, but always with a local guide. This guide knows how to take you to the most beautiful places in the national park, where you can enjoy beautiful views of the environment or the plant and animal species that you only know from the images on television. Well-known national parks in Australia include the Blue Mountains, Kakadu and Fraser Island. In New Zealand you will find, among others, Tongariro National Park and Abel Tasman National Park.

Relax on the vast beaches

As mentioned earlier, Australia and New Zealand have extensive coastal areas. Did you know that Australia’s coastline is no less than 25,760 kilometers long? In New Zealand you will also find countless beaches with a coastline of 10,000 kilometers, where it is good to stay. It gives you all the space you need to completely relax and let go of the impressions you have gained during your journey through these countries.

Best time to travel to Australia and New Zealand

When it’s winter in Europe, you can enjoy the summer months in Australia and New Zealand. It is therefore wise to travel to the other side of the world during the European winter. This does not apply to the whole of Australia; The best time to visit the center and north of this country is from May to October.