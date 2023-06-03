Discover the differences between these Disney classics and their remakes

Mulane

‘Mulan’ was one in the 90s instant hit and received a live-action treatment in 2020. There are definitely some notable differences from the original release. For example, the remake is not a musical, it is the magic dragon Mushu disappeared in the mists of time and its place is taken by a phoenix. A few other characters from the 1998 anime film are also missing, including Li Shang and his somewhat clumsy grandmother. In his place comes a new character: Xianniang, a powerful witch who has mastered the art of changing the shape of the body. She is shunned by her family and community for collaborating with the vindictive general Boris Khan. Xianniang and Mulan both have a super power, chi. One of the reasons why Mulan is not accepted is that in Chinese society, women were not allowed to possess this power: chi is only reserved for great (male) warriors.

The Lion King

This 90s classic may still be fresh in the memory of many viewers. The story of the young Simba, coming back to challenge his terrible uncle Scar, his father’s assassin, to regain control of the animal kingdom, can be considered one of Disney’s greatest classics. It’s no wonder, then, that the 1994 cartoon received a live action version twenty-five years later. In the remake, it is revealed that Scar had a crush on Sarah, her brother’s queen, instead of just being power-hungry. Zazu spends most of the second half of the animated film locked in a cage. In the new version, this is not the case and he has a more active role in the story. He also participates in the final battle. Finally, the famous hit ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’ is performed entirely in the live action version and not just a fragment, as in the animated film.

101 dalmatians

This film is the first live-action remake Disney has produced of a previously released cinematic classic. The story of the 1961 film was based on the novel of the same name by Dodie Smith from 1956 and was re-released on the big screen in 1996 with a lead role for Glen Close like Cruel. This role earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress. Emma Stone reprized the role of a younger version of the villain in the 2021 prequel “Cruella.” This latest remake of “101 Dalmatians” retains most of the story, except for the time in which the film takes place. “Cruella” is set in the 1990s, while the original films were set in the 1950s. Another notable difference from the original films is that the Dalmatians don’t talk anymore in the remake, as opposed to the cartoon.

Dumbo

Dumbo was brought back to life in this 2019 live-action remake. In this remake, it’s not the talking birds and the mouse Timmie from the original story who are the giant-eared baby elephant’s best friends, but THE owner’s children of the circus. The latter discover that Dumbo can fly and encourage him to believe in his talent. After the baby elephant’s mother is kidnapped, the children support the young pachyderm in his quest. Disney has one large number of settings implemented in the remake. For example, the scene where Dumbo and his friends accidentally drink champagne from a barrel and hallucinate about pink elephants was deleted from the story. Also crow leader Jim Crow and his friends are no longer with us. The reason is not far from being sought: in the United States the term “Jim Crow” is particularly controversial because it gave the name to a series of laws which between 1880 and 1965 imposed a strict separation between citizens black and white Americans.

Aladdin

A live-action version of the 1992 cartoon was released in 2019. Director Guy Ritchie led the film adaptation in the right direction, with lead roles for Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott. For the role of the Spirit has become none other than Will Smith activated. One of the biggest differences from the original version is that Princess Jasmine’s character is much more independent than before. She not only wants to marry for love, but also hopes to become Agrabah’s first female sultan. The new version also introduces a brand new character called a servant. Dalia, who is not immune to the spells of the Spectre. Jafar’s story also develops further and as a viewer you learn that he grew up as a street kid just like Aladdin.

