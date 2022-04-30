Discover art in public space in Arnhem now also online

Arnhem has almost 300 works of art in the public space. To allow everyone to appreciate the artworks and the stories behind them, the website launched today www.buitenkunstarnhem.nl spear. The site offers a versatile range for young and old.

Art in the public space

Cathelijne Bouwkamp, ​​Alderman for Culture: ”The public space of our city belongs to everyone. Nearly 300 works of visual art can be found there in Arnhem. Spread over all districts, whether you are in Alteveer, Presikhaaf, Malburgen or Schuytgraaf. With the website, you can see what works of art are there, where they are, and information is provided. For example, art that can be seen by everyone in town can also be found online.”

Stylites by Jeroen Melkert – Photo: Municipality of Arnhem

Rich history

Through Buitenkunst Arnhem you get to know art in your own neighborhood or you can explore an unknown route. During your bike or walking tour through Arnhem you will come across works of art by Rémy Zaugg, Alphons ter Avest, Maria Roosen, ‘Naamloozz’ and many other talented local and (inter)national artists. The sculptures alternate with environmental works, street art, light installations and monuments.

Since the first Sonsbeek exhibition in 1949, hundreds of works of art have been exhibited in Arnhem, after which some have even been given a permanent place. The Spitting Leaders in Park Presikhaar, the murals under the Nelson Mandela Bridge and the Lazy King in Sonsbeek Park. Many are indispensable in Arnhem!

Art always nearby

To give more attention to the diversity of the collection in the city, postcards are distributed to various places in the city. In addition, it is now possible to listen to outdoor art in Arnhem via a podcast. The podcast can be listened to via Spotify under the name: Kunstcast Arnhem. In the first podcast, the young creators from Arnhem de Wildgewelf take listeners on an exploration during an artistic journey in Geitenkamp and Monnikenhuizen. They will talk to a resident of the district about art in the public space.

Soon the works of art will all receive a QR code so that on-site information is always at hand.