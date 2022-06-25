Netflix is ​​laying off 300 employees in the second round of layoffs this year.

Earlier this year, Netflix laid off 150 employees. This is because the growth of the company turned out to be disappointing and people were severely affected when it came to stock prices. As a result, Netflix’s value plummeted by billions in a matter of days.

A ban on Netflix

Co-chairs Ted Sarandos and Reid Hastings have sent a note to employees in an effort to steer the company towards calm waters.

Netflix promises to continue investing, however “We had to make these changes in line with our slow revenue growth. We are very grateful for everything they did for Netflix and are working hard to support them through this drastic change.”

Two CEOs write that Netflix plans to return to normal business. “Over the next eighteen months, we expect to hire about 1,500 new employees, bringing us to 11,500 employees.”

But growth in the number of employees should be high in line with turnover growth.