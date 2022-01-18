Disabled snowfall slows travel, winter storm hits southern and northeastern US leaving thousands without power

A major winter storm froze Buffalo in Asheville, North Carolina, and Buffalo, New York, leaving tens of thousands of people without power.

In the northeast, 2 centimeters of snow fell in some areas on Monday, preventing road workers from continuing. Hurricane Interstate 90 hit western Pennsylvania with heavy snowfall, high winds and snowfall. Utility crews had to help each other on slippery roads.

The bison was hit by more than 16 inches of snow – the most so far in 64 years. In Rochester, two residents said they spent about two hours digging in their vehicle.

“There’s more snow than lint,” said one.

But the roads are not the only problem. More than 1,600 domestic flights were canceled on Monday as frustrated passengers tried to get home.

Joe Basilio, who was trying to get to Jacksonville, Florida, said: “Hopefully we better see if another plane opens up.

The storm raged in the southeast last weekend. More than 600 collisions have been reported in North Carolina, including one that killed two people off Myrtle.

The storm also knocked out power to the area.

“I go out with a pot of boiling water to keep my baby’s formula warm,” one Georgia dad, who had to use his gas grill for work, told CBS News.

Many The hurricane crashed Scores of homes were destroyed across southwest Florida on Sunday.

“It looked like a racing train. It was so loud I lost my feet,” Edward Murray said.

As the latest winter system continues to move seaward, meteorologists say another snowstorm is likely to hit the northeast this weekend.

