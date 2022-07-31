Disabled parking spaces halved Wolfsberg Deurne restored to original size

Just as suddenly as the two disabled parking spaces at the Wolfsberg in Deurne were halved, they suddenly returned to their former original size. A while ago, the two disabled parking spaces appear to have been reduced to make way for two additional regular parking spaces.

Gerard Wolters is happy that the old situation has returned: “They have restored the two disabled parking spaces so that you have enough space again.” He informed the municipality that too small disabled places cause big problems. After his complaint and an interview with Wolters on the DMG news site, the municipality again expanded the premises.

halved

At the end of June, he said that the two disabled parking spaces in the Wolfsberg initially offered enough space, but had suddenly halved. “Of course there will be a lack of space, but with this you only have two regular parking spaces, but people in wheelchairs can no longer enter and exit properly there.”

Three meters of space

Sufficient parking space is necessary for Wolters: “I have a bus where I can get on and off the car using a lift at the back. To do this, you need three meters of space behind the bus so that the lift can go down and you have enough slack to ride on it with your wheelchair.

More to do

Although he thanks the municipality for restoring the old situation in Wolfsberg, he thinks that there is still a lot to do in Deurne. “Disabled parking spaces are actually almost all too small and this causes many problems for people with disabilities on a daily basis,” says Wolters.

Make Deurne inclusive

He does not only deal with disabled parking spaces in Deurne. Since 2010, he has been working to show the municipality where things can be improved with regard to facilities for the disabled and to try to make Deurne inclusive. “Two million Dutch people have a disability, for example they are visually impaired, blind or deaf, have a physical or mental disability or psychological problems. All of these people should also be able to participate in society. It must be safe for everyone outside but also inside public buildings and, for example, shops. Deurne must become inclusive for all”, explains Gérard.

United Nations Convention on Disability

He would prefer that the municipality of Deurne also complies with the United Nations Convention on Disability, which stipulates what must be done to improve the situation of people with disabilities. This applies in all areas that are important to them, like everyone else, such as work, education, transport, culture, sport and other leisure activities. “Look at the municipality of Someren, which has been a party to the UN treaty for several years, and you can see the positive consequences of that as well,” says Wolters.

Photo: Facebook Gerard Wolters