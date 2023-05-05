Dios and Gymnastics School Zeeland teams on stage in Drunen | Sports in Zeeland

The team, consisting of Destany de Kam, Sharon de Klerk and Elske Jentink, was not quite complete compared to the other teams. This meant that all scores counted towards the team’s result. So it was very good that they finished second.

Individually, Elske Jentink (student 2) also finished in second place, thanks in part to a nice steady beam exercise. Sharon de Klerk (student 3) also received the bronze medal in the individual classification, despite the bad luck she had at bridge.

Middle-class gymnasts from Turnschool Zeeland also performed well in Drunen. Although the team was not complete due to illness, the gymnasts came third. Individually, Elijah Winklaar took second place in Pupils 1. In Pupils 3 Djenna Salcedo won and Zelia Woei took third place.

Free and unlimited access to Showbytes? That can!

Log in or create an account and don’t miss anything from the stars.



Yes, I want free and unlimited access