The U.S. Justice Department has charged Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellandis, with lying to officials and consumers about emissions of more than 100,000 Jeep and RAM vehicles. Fiat Chrysler has now agreed to pay a $ 96 million fine.

In addition, the carmaker will repay 204 million in profits from fraud. The carmaker had already reached a $ 515 million deal with US authorities in 2019. Fiat Chrysler later promised to replace the affected cars.

However, this agreement did not have any impact on any criminal investigation.

