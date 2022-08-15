did you already know these tricks for WhatsApp?

Anyone can message with WhatsApp, but did you know the green chat app is full of tricks? These Android tricks make WhatsApp really useful.

Read on after the announcement. Support Android Planet You are using an ad blocker. We think that’s a shame, because we need ads to offer our items for free. Support Android Planet by giving us yours add a whitelist. Thanks in advance!

Useful Android Tips for WhatsApp

Welcome to the second edition of Android Tips. In this weekly section, we provide useful tips and tricks to get the most out of your Android phone.

Last week we stopped at Google Maps, but this week we are focusing on WhatsApp. Chances are you use this app on a daily basis, but did you know these tricks?

1. Hide your personal data (from certain people)

The standard version of WhatsApp is not so privacy-friendly. By default, your contacts see your WhatsApp status, your information and the last time you used the application. The good news is that you can protect this data. A cool extra thing is that you can even organize this by person:

Open the WhatsApp application and tap on the three dots at the top right of the screen; Choose ‘Account’ and go to ‘Privacy’; You can then indicate under ‘Last seen’, ‘Profile picture’, ‘Info’ and ‘Status’ if everyone, nobody or only your contacts can see this information; Don’t like the idea that some people can see when you were last online? Then choose the option ‘My contacts, except…’ and select the people you want to exclude from this information.

The changes will be implemented almost immediately. In the article below, we give more tips to protect your privacy on WhatsApp:

Read further: 3 tips to improve your WhatsApp privacy: here’s how to make your application more anonymous

2. Stay informed of important messages

Some people use WhatsApp for work and private purposes. Sometimes you want to stay informed about a business conversation, for example because you still have to call the contact person or send an e-mail.

In this case, you can pin the conversation to the very top of WhatsApp. Every time you open the app, you see the conversation. This is how it works:

Open WhatsApp and long press the contact you want to pin; Tap the bulletin board pin icon at the top of the screen; The chat is now pinned.

You no longer have to follow the conversation? Next, long press the chat again and tap the pin icon on the lined strikethrough pinboard.

Another useful way to keep track of important messages is to unread them. This way it looks like you’ve never seen the content before and a dot appears next to the chat. It tricks you into telling you that you haven’t read the message yet (and maybe taken action).

You make a WhatsApp conversation unread by long pressing on the chat. Then tap on the three dots at the top right of the screen. Choose “Mark as unread”.

Support Android Planet You are using an ad blocker. We think that’s a shame, because we need ads to offer our items for free. Support Android Planet by giving us yours add a whitelist. Thanks in advance!

3. “I have a new song”

When you have a new number, you want to let everyone know as soon as possible. WhatsApp has the perfect solution for this: mailing lists. With such mass message, you can send message to multiple contacts at the same time.

Open WhatsApp and tap on the three dots at the top right of the screen; Tap on “New mailing list” and select the contacts who should receive the mass message; Press the green tick and write your message; As soon as you press send, all contacts will receive the message.

Speaking of which, recipients don’t know they’re on a mailing list. They therefore receive the application as a “normal” message. If you haven’t talked together yet, an app chat will be started.

4. Make Photos and Messages Disappear

Do you want to send someone a funny, intimate or slightly crazy photo? Send a single image via WhatsApp. As the name suggests, this image can only be viewed once, after which it is deleted:

Access the WhatsApp conversation with the person who wants to send you a unique photo (or video); Press the paperclip (“Attach”) and choose “Camera” or “Gallery”; Select (or take) the photo or video you want to send; Press the circle with the number 1 at the bottom right; Decorate the snapshot with text and hit the send button to send it.

You can also automatically dismiss messages. For this you need to activate the so-called expiration date. Once you do this, messages will expire after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. Once the time has elapsed, the content of the message will automatically disappear from your chats:

Go to the WhatsApp chat for which you want to activate the function; Tap the contact’s name and choose “Messages with expiration date”; Specify whether messages should automatically disappear after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days; Are you ready!

5. Type without typing

WhatsApp and Google Assistant make a great team. This is good because you don’t necessarily need to type to send a message. (Video) calls are also no problem, provided you transmit the correct command. These voice commands will work anyway:

“Ok Google, send a WhatsApp message to [naam].”

“Ok Google, send an app to [naam].”

“Ok Google, call [naam] by WhatsApp. »

“Ok Google, video call [naam] by WhatsApp. »

More Android Tips

on android planet you’ll find all sorts of useful tips and tricks to get the most out of your Android device. Through our newsletter and android app (both free), we’ll keep you posted on upcoming Android Tips releases.