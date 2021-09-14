Did Verstappen crash on purpose? “I believe in the last race”

After the Italian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen received a grid penalty for his crash with Lewis Hamilton. Bee Crash into the kitchen Robert Doornbos plunges into the incident once again, but he still believes that Verstappen cannot be blamed.

Hamilton leaves little room

It will go down in the books as a legendary moment. Max standing in the gravel pit above Lewis with his car. Verstappen was ultimately blamed after attempting to pass Lewis from the outside in the first chicane. This failed and both pilots retired. However, Doornbos believes Hamilton left too little space too.

“I don’t think Lewis is clearly choosing what he wants. Or you make sure Max can’t even send, then you go straight. Or you give him all the space he made when he left the race with Lando Norris. Let both of them get through the turn. If Lewis goes straight here (pointing as he enters the first turn), Max can’t turn, but he’s leaving room there. “ said Doornbos.

Does Verstappen crash on purpose?

After the race, the reactions were still slight. Everyone reasonably restrained themselves and left it to the stewards, but it was Toto Wolff who made a remarkable statement. He informed Sky Sports that he was thinking of a “tactical foul” with Verstappen, implying that Verstappen had done it on purpose.

“I find it difficult to time these cars so that you both come out of them. Identical to Silverstone where Lewis was fined 10 seconds for a racing incident. If you say now that it was done on purpose, then I say no, I don’t believe it. If this is the last race of the championship, I believe it. I would too ‘ concludes the former F1 driver.

