DHL becomes sponsor of women’s national teams in four sports | SPORTNEXT

‘Perfect Fit’

Michel Clausing, CCO of DHL Parcel Benelux: “The women’s teams show that you can win a lot with hard work, but you also have to take new, smart paths, like DHL Parcel does with digital features and options. ecological delivery.

The connection with national teams is also driven by the fact that DHL Parcel is traditionally deeply rooted in Dutch society. “This sponsorship and partnership is a perfect fit, one that all parties can benefit from and the public will hopefully experience the outcome with great sporting performance.”

DHL is supported in strategy, communication and activation by Triple Double sports marketing and 180Amsterdam. Guido Klomp, managing director of Triple Double sports marketing: “It is unique that an international brand such as DHL Parcel intervenes in this way as a sponsor of four women’s teams. This confirms the positive development that these associations have experienced in recent years.”

In order to take DHL Parcel employees and customers with them through the ups and downs of athletes on their path to success, one of the players from each team acts as an ambassador; They are handball player Lois Abbingh, hockey player Pien Sanders, volleyball player Laura Dijkema and football player Jackie Groenen.