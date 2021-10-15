Destructive rebel campaigns for fair energy bills in The Hague

Some activists of the destructive insurgency participating in the climate demonstration have done at least three surprising acts in The Hague. About fifty protesters blocked the meeting between Theresiastrad and Prince Glaslon. Some of them have put themselves together. The police tolerated the protesters until 4 pm.

At the same time, about 25 activists occupied the entrance and lobby of the office building where the Dutch Oil and Gas Research and Production Association (NOGEPA) is located. Activists must support NOGEPA a reasonable energy bill and do what they believe, that is, the lobby for sustainable energy, and there is no new gas drilling in the Watan Sea. The activists were later arrested by police.

Shortly afterwards, some protesters carried out a third operation in Besutenhoutsewak. They were chained to a banner-built pillar. In all activities, protesters are demanding that the Netherlands be completely climate neutral by 2025. In all cases, the police are in large numbers. Only the protest march was announced in advance.

The activities of the destructive rebellion in The Hague throughout the week

A group of about 150 activists from the embassy district were on their way and stood at a meeting between the House of Representatives and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate. Other activists continued.

The Destruction Rebellion has been campaigning in The Hague throughout the week. Earlier, the group blocked some other meetings in the city and made a futile attempt to stop Utrechpan. Dozens were arrested, including some journalists who reported on the operation.

Last year, the action group was in the news constantly, when they appeared a lot in Amsterdam. At the same time this year, activists drew attention to the climate crisis, which they believe is not enough for the government. “The municipality has banned the Extinction Rebellion from dancing elsewhere except on the Musemplen.

For example, the action group occupied the bustling Euroboulevard in Amsterdam, making it impassable for an entry and exit from the A10. The action group was part of a larger climate protest in March this year in which at least 35,000 people took part in 44 locations across the country. People from houses, gardens, parks and squares participated.

Did the lock-up affect climate change?