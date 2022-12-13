13 dec 2022 om 10:27Update: een uur geleden

Despite setting a Dutch record, Marrit Steenbergen missed out on medals on Tuesday in the 200-meter individual medley at the World Short Course Swimming Championships. The Dutch finished fourth in Melbourne, Australia. The Dutch relay teams also failed to finish on the podium.

Steenbergen, 22, clocked 2:04.94. This made her almost three seconds slower than US winner Kate Douglass (2.02.12). Her compatriot Alex Walsh (2:03.37) was second and Australia’s Kaylee McKeown (2:03.57) completed the podium.

Earlier in the day, Steenbergen had also reached the final in a Dutch record. She won her heat in a time of 2:06.01. She thus improved the time of Femke Heemskerk (2:06.69), who had held the record since November 2014. Steenbergen was therefore more than a second faster in the final battle.

Steenbergen won silver in the 200 points at the European Long Track Championships last summer. During this tournament in Rome, she won no less than seven medals, including four gold. She will compete again Tuesday in Melbourne in the final of the 4×100 meters freestyle.

Kira Toussaint failed to finish on the podium in the 4×100 freestyle with the Dutch relay team. Photo: Getty Images

Steenbergen also wins medals with the relay team

Steenbergen also won the 4x100m freestyle medals with Kim Busch, Valerie van Roon and Kira Toussaint. The Dutch relay team finished fifth in the final with a time of 3:29:59.

Australia won gold with a new world record (3:25.42). The United States finished second (3:26.29) and Canada (3:28.06) completed the podium. The Dutch team had earlier in the day with [de tweede tijd geplaatst voor de eindstrijd.

De Nederlandse mannen konden zich evenmin onderscheiden op de 4×100 meter vrij. Stan Pijnenburg, Caspar Corbeau, Nyls Korstanje en Thom de Boer finishten als achtste en laatste in de finale in een tijd van 3.08,84.

Het Italiaanse viertal veroverde de wereldtitel in een wereldrecord van 3.02,75. Het zilver ging naar Australië, het brons naar de Verenigde Staten.

Maaike de Waard reached the 50m butterfly final. Photo: Getty Images

Last place for De Waard in the 50m butterfly

Maaike de Waard reached the 50m butterfly final. De Waard, 26, was good for a time of 24.92 seconds in the semifinals. It was the second fastest time of his run and the fourth of the eight finalists who will be in action on Wednesday.

De Waard failed in the 100 backstroke. She finished sixth in her heat from the semis clocking 56.54 and that time proved just enough to qualify for Wednesday’s final in eighth place. Toussaint managed to qualify for the final of the same distance. She finished sixth in her heat from the semis clocking 56.54 and that time proved just enough to qualify for Wednesday’s final in eighth place.

Corstanje missed out on a berth in the 50m butterfly semifinals. After the series with Frenchman Florent Manadou, he had to decide in the jump-off who was the sixteenth swimmer to go to the semi-finals. The Dutchman lost this game. He hit in 22.35, Manadou in 22.31.

Imani de Jong and Silke Holkenborg failed to qualify for the 400m freestyle final. De Jong came eleventh in the series (4:04.65), Holkenborg set the sixteenth time (4:08.75).

The world short course swimming championships started on Tuesday and lasts until Sunday. The Netherlands will be in action in Melbourne with nine women and seven men.