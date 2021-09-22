Despite protests, Dutch relay team with Bol still face USA in final: ‘Unacceptable’ | Olympic Games
By Pim Bijl
The plan still being discussed was that the Femke Bol obstacle reveal would not come into action in the mixed 4×400 meters. However, she started out anyway, as a third runner. The whole team that is now in action: Liemarvin Bonevacia, Lieke Klaver, Bol and Ramsey Angela.
Roskam, along with other finalists, protested the cancellation of the disqualification from the United States. “This decision was not (sufficiently) motivated by the jury),” he says. The Dutch team qualified for the final battle with Jochem Dobber, Lieke Klaver, Lisanne de Witte and Ramsey Angela convincingly and in a strong Dutch record yesterday. The elimination of America increased the chances of a medal. The pictures clearly show that their second runner came out of the box during the substitution.
According to the Americans, however, it was misplaced there by a member of the race management. However, Roskam informed De Telegraaf that the reversal was “not in compliance with regulations” for this reason. He also said the jury’s final decision will most likely only become clear after the race, so the final result may not yet be final. The Netherlands are currently fourth, but who knows what will be decided.
