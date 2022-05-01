Despite Leaving ‘Fantastic Four,’ Marvel Takes On Jon Watts’ New ‘Spider-Man’ Movie



It probably won’t surprise you, but Marvel Studios is looking for ways to Spider Manbring the team back.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have collaborated three times on a Spider Man-film. All three starred Tom Holland and Zendaya and were directed by Jon Watts. The third film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, was a huge box office success and proved to be the third highest-grossing film in the United States.

Spider Man

A possible fourth is currently under study. Spider Man-film. It hasn’t been officially announced yet, but we know the makers are already thinking about it.

The fact that Watts decided to leave the Fantastic Four movie also makes it more likely that the filmmaker will return for more. He has already announced that he didn’t stop with this project because he no longer wanted to collaborate with Marvel Studios, but was simply ready for something smaller.

At the same time, we assume that at some point it will be announced that Holland, Zendaya, and Watts will all be back for a new one. Spider Man-film.

We don’t know when it will be announced and possibly aired.