Despite increased competition, Dutch rowers also win ten medals in Poznan

The fourth women’s gold medal was for the eights. Coxswain Dieuwke Fetter and rowers Benthe Boonstra, Laila Youssifou, Hermijntje Drenth, Marloes Oldenburg, Roos de Jong, Tinka Offereins, Ymkje Clevering and Veronique Meester beat Denmark and Australia.

The coxless four (Marloes Oldenburg, Benthe Boonstra, Hermijntje Drenth and Tinka Offereins) won silver. With 6.41.23, they were two and a half seconds behind Australia. The four-legged doubles (Nika Vos, Tessa Dullemans, Ilse Kolkman and Bente Paulis) won bronze behind China and Switzerland.

Twellelaar wins single scull gold

On the men’s side, Melvin Twellaar won gold. With 6.51.38 he was more than five seconds faster than the competition in the single scull.

Twellaar (25) has been rowing double sculls with Stef Broenink for the past few years. In 2020 they won the European title in Poznan and a year later they finished second in the European Championship. At the Olympics, they seized the money again.

Broenink now forms a duo with Koen Metsemakers in double sculls. They finished third in Poznan in exactly the same time as Australia, who also won a bronze medal.

Niki van Sprang and Lennart van Lierop took silver in the coxless silver two classes behind the United States. Two Dutch boats took part in the coxless four. Netherlands 1 (Ralf and Rik Rienks, Ruben Knab and Sander de Graaf) finished second in 6.04.21, Netherlands 2 (Bjørn van den Ende, Nelson Ritsema, Michiel Mantel and Mick Makker) had to settle for the fifth place.