Despite criticism, Pixar’s ‘Luca’ streaming release is a success



Pixar’s latest release, Luca, debuted on Disney +. Unlike Marvel Studios’ Black Widow movie, for example, this version was completely free to watch. This also made it a great success.

Luca Originally slated to premiere in theaters, but those plans were eventually scrapped due to the coronavirus. Now the film can be seen on Disney +, where you can see an adventure on the Italian Riviera. We see a friendship develop between a sea monster and a human named Giulia.

Good start

Nielsen releases their streaming numbers every week and shows how an outing went a month earlier. This allows Nielsen to come up with fairly precise figures. Now it turns out Luca got off to a good start, almost as good as the first Pixar Soul movie.

Luca turned out to have aired a total of 1.57 billion minutes in its first week. This made the movie a little worse than Soul, which was viewed 1.67 billion minutes in its first week. While Pixar employees are not at all happy with this, the film is doing well.

It also immediately means that the film has been watched 16.6 million times in its entirety. It was before Soul only a hundred thousand more after all. Below we list the full top ten for you. Please note: these are the figures for the United States for the week of June 14 to 20.

1. Manifesto (Netflix) – 29 episodes, 2.493 billion minutes

2. Luca (Disney +) – movie, 1.573 billion minutes

3. Downton abbey (Netflix) – 50 episodes, 1.259 billion minutes

4. Loki (Disney +) – 2 episodes, 886 million minutes

5. Fatherhood (Netflix) – film, 877 million minutes

6. CoComelon (Netflix) – 12 episodes, 776 million minutes

7. Lucifer (Netflix) – 83 episodes, 703 million minutes

8. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix) – 375 episodes, 671 million minutes

9. Sweet tooth (Netflix) – 8 episodes, 626 million minutes

ten. Film Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney +), 576 million minutes