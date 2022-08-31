Desperate Pakistanis flee floods: ‘We saw a tidal wave coming our way’ | Abroad

Wed. Aug 31st, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Whatever happens, the sea level will rise by at least 27 centimeters Whatever happens, the sea level will rise by at least 27 centimeters 2 min read

Whatever happens, the sea level will rise by at least 27 centimeters

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 60
At least 10 billion euros needed to rebuild Pakistan after the floods | NOW At least 10 billion euros needed to rebuild Pakistan after the floods | NOW 2 min read

At least 10 billion euros needed to rebuild Pakistan after the floods | NOW

Harold Manning 16 hours ago 64
These are the challenges Johnson's successor will soon face These are the challenges Johnson’s successor will soon face 3 min read

These are the challenges Johnson’s successor will soon face

Harold Manning 1 day ago 71
Evacuation of adrift ferry in Sweden has stopped, the ship continues to sail Evacuation of adrift ferry in Sweden has stopped, the ship continues to sail 2 min read

Evacuation of adrift ferry in Sweden has stopped, the ship continues to sail

Harold Manning 1 day ago 67
Unrest in Baghdad after the announcement of the departure of a powerful cleric from politics Unrest in Baghdad after the announcement of the departure of a powerful cleric from politics 2 min read

Unrest in Baghdad after the announcement of the departure of a powerful cleric from politics

Harold Manning 2 days ago 77
Pakistan wants help as 'monstrous monsoon' hits millions Pakistan wants help as ‘monstrous monsoon’ hits millions 2 min read

Pakistan wants help as ‘monstrous monsoon’ hits millions

Harold Manning 2 days ago 82

You may have missed

Review: Two-Point Campus - NWTV Review: Two-Point Campus – NWTV 3 min read

Review: Two-Point Campus – NWTV

Phil Schwartz 14 mins ago 8
Games of the month: Saints Row, Spider-Man and Cult of the Lamb | Games Games of the month: Saints Row, Spider-Man and Cult of the Lamb | Games 4 min read

Games of the month: Saints Row, Spider-Man and Cult of the Lamb | Games

Maggie Benson 17 mins ago 14
Desperate Pakistanis flee floods: 'We saw a tidal wave coming our way' | Abroad Desperate Pakistanis flee floods: ‘We saw a tidal wave coming our way’ | Abroad 2 min read

Desperate Pakistanis flee floods: ‘We saw a tidal wave coming our way’ | Abroad

Harold Manning 17 mins ago 19
Good morning! Record hours of sunshine, again no trains and lots of costumes Good morning! Record hours of sunshine, again no trains and lots of costumes 1 min read

Good morning! Record hours of sunshine, again no trains and lots of costumes

Earl Warner 21 mins ago 19