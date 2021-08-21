Desperate Haitians steal food and tents from humanitarian convoy

Relief supplies were also stolen in the nearby town of Vye Terre. A truck belonging to the humanitarian organization Food For The Poor was overrun by Haitians.

Safe drivers

Inside the truck were water, rice, beans and boxes of sausage. “Our drivers stayed safe and the trucks were not damaged,” Food For The Poor said. “We are now looking at how we can continue our work.”

A week after the earthquake, many Haitians are still waiting for help. Aid is slow to start.