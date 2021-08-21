Desperate Haitians steal food and tents from humanitarian convoy
An AP news agency photographer saw residents of the port city of Les Cayes attacking a humanitarian convoy at a Red Cross site. Among other things, they took away mattresses that had not yet been distributed. Tents were also stolen further into the city.
Relief supplies were also stolen in the nearby town of Vye Terre. A truck belonging to the humanitarian organization Food For The Poor was overrun by Haitians.
Safe drivers
Inside the truck were water, rice, beans and boxes of sausage. “Our drivers stayed safe and the trucks were not damaged,” Food For The Poor said. “We are now looking at how we can continue our work.”
A week after the earthquake, many Haitians are still waiting for help. Aid is slow to start.
Closed of civilization
Roads in the region became impassable and villages were cut off from civilization. Emergency services were further hampered by bad weather last week.
People have been flocking to relief supply sites for days, according to the AP, but it would be the first time such goods have been stolen on a large scale.
2,100 dead
More than 2,100 people died in the earthquake. Hundreds of people are still missing. Hospitals on the island are also giving in to the pressure on healthcare: